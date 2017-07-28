Azle Neighborhoods On Alert After Vehicles Damaged

AZLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas neighborhood is upset after several vehicles were shot at with what police believe to be BB or pellet guns.

Police say around eight vehicles were shot at in two Azle neighborhoods which is the second time in about a month this has happened.

Earlier in the week, someone shot out the back window of Paiton Cobb and Joshua Brushingham’s vehicle – right below their “Baby On Board” sign.

Cobb says she’s angry about the shattered window that could have injured the couple’s newborn baby. Brushingham is even offering a $300 reward for information on who fired the shots.

“It doesn’t help having a newborn baby… to have that expense already. But I’m willing to shell out another $300 just to have them get arrested,” said Brushingham. “We don’t want this to happen again.”

A few houses down the street, Natalie Stephens shared a similar story. “There was glass stuck up in here, it was a huge mess,” she said.

Stephens’ window in her vehicle was also shot out and finding money to fix the window isn’t easy. She has six boys and four are in school. The youngest is just two months old.

“We’re down to one car. With sports coming up, school clothes, school supplies… it is very very tough right now,” said Stephens.

Police say this is unrelated to the last rash of criminal mischief in Azle where teenagers police have identified shot around 20 cars. The teens told officers they were “bored.”

“We know this happened a month ago at the neighborhood down the street. It was teens then. But police don’t know 100 percent for sure right now,” said Brushingham.

Police have asked residents to check their security cameras, but they say they don’t have any arrests or suspects yet.