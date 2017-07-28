WATCH LIVE: Summer Baking In The Summer Sun -- Check out how some food items fair in the North Texas heat.

British Media Reporting That 11-Month Old Charlie Gard Has Died

July 28, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Gard, England, UK

LONDON (AP) – British media are reporting that 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died.

The 11-month-old boy suffered from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that left him brain-damaged and unable to breathe unaided.

The boy’s parents fought an emotional legal battle with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital over whether trying an experimental treatment was in Charlie’s best interest. The case attracted international attention after Pope Francis and President Donald Trump weighed in.

They were fighting to take him to the United States for treatment.

 

This a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

