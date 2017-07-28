Cowboys Sign Luke McCown As Backup Quarterback

OXNARD, Calif. (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys, in need of a quarterback arm after losing rookie Zac Dysert to a back injury, may have done a notch better than that.

The Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal Friday with veteran backup QB Luke McCown, 36, the Texas native who is entering his 14th year in the NFL.

Dallas’ depth chart presently reads: Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore and undrafted rookie Cooper Rush.

McCown, at 6-4, 212 pounds, could be characterized as a bigger Moore. What he is not is Colin Kaepernick or Johnny Manziel, two celebrity quarterbacks who are on the street who to some carry with them baggage.

McCown, whose brother Josh was a Cowboys QB target last summer, was drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2004. He’s played for multiple teams, most recently as a backup for Drew Brees in New Orleans

Dallas on Friday also waived running back Jahad Thomas (hamstring) to sign wide receiver Javontee Herdnon to fill the 90-man roster.