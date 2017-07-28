Damontre Moore Suspended Two Games For Substance Abuse Violation

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demontre Moore has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy.

ALERT: Damontre' Moore of #Cowboys is suspended w/o pay for first 2 games of 2017 for violating NFL Substance Abuse Program @1053thefan — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 28, 2017

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reports this suspension is in relation to his DWI arrest in December when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys did know it was possible he’d be suspended before signing him this off-season.

Moore is the DFW native who had DWI arrest w Seahawks, resulting in this punishment https://t.co/i20lMtbeC4 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 28, 2017

#Cowboys KNEW about Damontre Moore DWI. KNEW he might get NFL punishment. 2 games means you should KNOW where he might be in program 1/3 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 28, 2017

#Cowboys Damontre 2/3 – Alcohol IS a substance and CAN be abused – especially applicable if an NFL player is in the program … — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 28, 2017

3/3 #Cowboys , over the years, taken repeated looks at Moore. Their eval that he's turned life around comes KNOWING abt #Seahawks DWI — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 28, 2017

Fish notes that the Cowboys have been pleased with Moore’s behavior since becoming a member of the team.

Moore will be allowed to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games.

The 6-5, 250-pounder is a DFW native and was a standout at Texas A&M, becoming a 2013 third-round pick by the Giants.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

