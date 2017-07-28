WATCH LIVE: Summer Baking In The Summer Sun -- Check out how some food items fare in the North Texas heat.

Damontre Moore Suspended Two Games For Substance Abuse Violation

July 28, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Demontre Moore, NFL
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 19: Damontre Moore #98 of the New York Giants celebrates a sack against Sam Bradford #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demontre Moore has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy.

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reports this suspension is in relation to his DWI arrest in December when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys did know it was possible he’d be suspended before signing him this off-season.

Fish notes that the Cowboys have been pleased with Moore’s behavior since becoming a member of the team.

Moore will be allowed to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games.

The 6-5, 250-pounder is a DFW native and was a standout at Texas A&M, becoming a 2013 third-round pick by the Giants.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch