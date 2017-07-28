Damontre Moore Suspended Two Games For Substance Abuse Violation

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demontre Moore has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy.
105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reports this suspension is in relation to his DWI arrest in December when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys did know it was possible he’d be suspended before signing him this off-season.
Fish notes that the Cowboys have been pleased with Moore’s behavior since becoming a member of the team.
Moore will be allowed to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games.
The 6-5, 250-pounder is a DFW native and was a standout at Texas A&M, becoming a 2013 third-round pick by the Giants.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)