Downtown Plano Added To Prestigious List Of Historical Places

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Park Service named the Plano Downtown Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.
Plano joins a list of some of the most prestigious historic districts in the country including Charleston, South Carolina and New Orleans’ French Quarter.
The National Register designation honors areas worthy of preservation. It will also help promote tourism, and give individual property owners the ability to apply for and receive state financial incentives for rehabilitation of buildings.
Texas has more than 300 districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but this is the first for Plano. Before today, Plano was the largest Texas city without a district recognized by the National Register.
City of Plano staff say they have been working with a consultant since 2015 towards this goal. They have conducted individual property surveys, researched the areas history, and prepared the district for National Register nomination.