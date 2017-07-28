Hot Hot Hot! Dan’s Weekend KRLD Forecast – July 28, 2017

*Yesterday’s High: 99; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 76*
- Heat Advisory today….again!
- Six 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
- 44” above normal at DFW for 2017.
- Changes ahead! Cool front late Friday, brings a SLIGHT chance of storms overnight into Saturday.
- Cooler temperatures this weekend into early next week.
- Better rain chances by midweek, NEXT week.
Today: Heat advisory. Filtered sunshine and hot. High: 100. Heat index 106-109. Wind: South 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cool front arrives. 20% chance of storms. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: NNE 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of storms. A bit COOLER. Highs: Mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: Mid 90s
Monday: Partly cloudy with below normal temperatures. High: Low 90s.
Tuesday-Thursday: Increasing chance of storms. Best chances Wednesday and Thursday. Highs: Low 90s.