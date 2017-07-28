Hot Hot Hot! Dan’s Weekend KRLD Forecast – July 28, 2017

Ice Cube Talks About The 'BIG 3' In Big D Ice Cube is bringing his BIG 3 league of 3-on-3 basketball to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday. He stopped by the CBS 11 News studio to discuss what makes BIG 3 so special.

Adrian Beltre On The Brink Of 3,000th Career HitNow 38 and in his 20th major league season, the Texas Rangers third baseman goes into a weekend series at home against Baltimore just four hits shy of 3,000 in his career. Only 30 other players have done that, with Ichiro Suzuki the only current active player in that club.