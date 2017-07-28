Hot Hot Hot! Dan’s Weekend KRLD Forecast – July 28, 2017

July 28, 2017 6:17 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dan Brounoff, dfw, heat advisory, North Texas, Texas, Weather

*Yesterday’s High: 99; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 76*

  • Heat Advisory today….again!
  • Six 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
  • 44” above normal at DFW for 2017.
  • Changes ahead! Cool front late Friday, brings a SLIGHT chance of storms overnight into Saturday.
  • Cooler temperatures this weekend into early next week.
  • Better rain chances by midweek, NEXT week.

Today: Heat advisory. Filtered sunshine and hot. High: 100. Heat index 106-109. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cool front arrives. 20% chance of storms. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of storms. A bit COOLER. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: Mid 90s

Monday: Partly cloudy with below normal temperatures. High: Low 90s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Increasing chance of storms. Best chances Wednesday and Thursday. Highs: Low 90s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch