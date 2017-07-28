Irving Suspect Arrested For Running Over Man After Altercation

IRVING (CBSDFW) – Irving Police have arrested a person accused of murdering a man by running him over with his car.
According to police, Alejandro Cabrera, 20, got into an altercation with 34-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez in the 1500 Block of N. Union Bower Road at 10:35 Friday morning.
Police say Cabrera ran over Rodriguez a short time later and fled the scene.
Rodriguez was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cabrera is in Irving Municipal Jail and will be arraigned on a murder charge.
The investigation is ongoing.