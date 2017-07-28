Man Arrested Following Chase, Crash Into Denton Bar

DENTON (CBSDFW) – A man was arrested after he drove his car through the patio of a bar near the University of North Texas on Thursday night.

Denton Police said the unidentified man was trying to get away from officers when he plowed into Riprocks Bar & Grill on Hickory Street. The chase started in the Lake Dallas area around 8:00 p.m.

Several patrons at the bar began shooting video when they heard the commotion. Postings on social media shows the suspect hanging out of the vehicle, and being dragged, as the chase comes to an end.

Only in Denton pic.twitter.com/UL7RiSgKcd — tori wardell (@ToriWardell) July 28, 2017

As soon as he hit the patio fence, police said he jumped out and took off. Officers chased him through part of the UNT campus and eventually caught up to him.

Police haven’t released the identity of the suspect and have not said what led to the initial chase.

No one was hurt.