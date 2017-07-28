Group Raises Money For AC Units For Seniors With Limited Income

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When 80-year-old Faye Kelly sat in her favorite chair inside her Oak Cliff house Friday morning, the temperature outside sat at 90 degrees. The temperature inside was only slightly cooler. “I tried to clean it, but it’s not working right”, Kelly stated, while pointing to a small air conditioning unit placed in her window a decade ago.

For the past week, the retired Dallas grandmother relied on a portable fan to provide relief to the sweltering temperature inside her house. At 11:30 a.m., a knock on the door brought some real relief. “Oh, thank you Julie”, Kelly enthusiastically exclaimed, when a woman and her husband entered the home.

Julie Krawczyk represents The Senior Source. The non profit organization provides assistance to senior citizens. During the sizzling summer, The Senior Source offers small air conditioned window units for seniors like Kelly.

In ten minutes, Krawczyk’s husband, the designated volunteer installer, removes the non-functioning AC unit, and pops a new one into the window. Kelly would be the first of 12 donated AC units for area seniors needing heat relief Friday.

“We live in Texas. It’s 100 degrees outside. Nobody should be sitting in their home hot, when we can provide that service to keep them cool,” said Kelly Krawczyk.

Donors provided $11,000 to finance the air conditioning assistance program. So far this summer, 50 senior citizens without funds to pay for new AC units received Senior Source help.

Ennis Haywood, 84, sleeps in a back bedroom of a house he’s trying to renovate. Sections of sheetrock from the living room walls are missing. Gunshots can be heard behind the house, while volunteer Jason Krawczyk calmly goes about finding the right window for the new cooling box.

“Oh my God. It was unbearable. I couldn’t sleep here”, Haywood said. “I’m so thankful they did this for me”.

The Senior Source depends on donors and volunteers. Their website is http://www.theseniorsource.org