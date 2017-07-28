North Texas Officer Gets Heart-Warming Photo Shoot With Child He Helped

July 28, 2017 6:54 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Constable Mark Diebold, Evelyn Hall, Photo Shoot, photos, Tarrant County

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Another North Texas officer gets a heart-warming photo shoot with child he helped.

Tarrant County Deputy Constable Mark Diebold made national headlines last year when he helped deliver a baby girl inside a car at a gas station.

“One of the moments I’ll never forget. I will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Diebold.

READ MORE: Deputy Helps Deliver Baby At Gas Station

One year later, Diebold and Evelyn Hall celebrate her first birthday with an adorable tea party. All of it captured by a photographer from Coppell.

It was also this same time last year that photos of an officer in Rowlett and a two-year-old girl having tea took social media by storm. Officer Patrick Ray and Bexley’s bond began after he saved her from choking on a penny.

 

More from Chelsea Wade
