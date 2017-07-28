North Texas Officer Gets Heart-Warming Photo Shoot With Child He Helped

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Another North Texas officer gets a heart-warming photo shoot with child he helped.
Tarrant County Deputy Constable Mark Diebold made national headlines last year when he helped deliver a baby girl inside a car at a gas station.
“One of the moments I’ll never forget. I will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Diebold.
One year later, Diebold and Evelyn Hall celebrate her first birthday with an adorable tea party. All of it captured by a photographer from Coppell.
It was also this same time last year that photos of an officer in Rowlett and a two-year-old girl having tea took social media by storm. Officer Patrick Ray and Bexley’s bond began after he saved her from choking on a penny.