WATCH LIVE: Summer Baking In The Summer Sun -- Check out how some food items fair in the North Texas heat.

Rangers Targets In A Yu Darvish Trade

July 28, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: LA Dodgers, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, Texas Rangers, Trade Deadline, Walker Buehler, Willie Calhoun, Yadier Alvarez, Yu Darvish

By Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Three days remain before the MLB trade deadline and the Rangers appear to be ready to move their ace.

gettyimages 668213716 Rangers Targets In A Yu Darvish Trade

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 13: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Thursday night that the Rangers have informed clubs that they will trade Yu Darvish before Monday’s deadline.

So what would Texas want in return for Darvish’s services?

For this exercise, we’ll focus on the team that makes the most sense as a trade partner, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Baseball America, the Dodgers have four of the top 100 prospects in baseball, which makes for an ideal match if you’re looking to retool your roster

Texas isn’t going into full-blown rebuild mode as they already have some key young players in place in Mazara, Odor, Gallo and even Andrus.

What’s clearly missing from that group of young players is pitching.

The Dodgers have three young pitchers that Texas should absolutely be interested in.

gettyimages 478365622 Rangers Targets In A Yu Darvish Trade

OMAHA, NE – JUNE 24 Pitcher Walker Buehler #13 of the Vanderbilt Commodores delivers a pitch against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first inning during game three of the College World Series Championship Series on June 24, 2015 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Walker Buehler (#17 on Baseball America’s list), Yadier Alvarez (#60), and Julio Urias, who was ranked as high as N0. 4 on Baseball America’s list before falling off of it completely. Urias is the least likeliest to be traded from this group because he’s out until the middle of 2018 after undergoing shoulder surgery.

According to MLB.com, Buehler “has the look of a front of the rotation starter.” He operates in the 90-96 mph range with his fastball, has a good slider and curveball, and is working on his changeup.

The right-hander was selected 24th overall out of Vanderbilt in the 2015 MLB draft. He underwent Tommy John surgery following the draft and missed the entire 2016 season.

Across 18 appearances at three levels of the minors in 2017, Buehler is 2-3 in 70.1 innings of work. He holds a 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and has struck out 100 batters.

In his most recent appearance at Triple-A Oklahoma City, the 23-year-old gave up one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out nine in five innings of work.

gettyimages 811425096 Rangers Targets In A Yu Darvish Trade

MIAMI, FL – JULY 09: Yadier Alvarez #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the World Team delivers the pitch against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Alvarez, 21, is more of a question mark at this point but he has frontline starting potential as well.

According to MLB.com, Alvarez, signed out of Cuba, has an overpowering fastball that sits in the 94-97 mph range and peaks at times in the triple digits.

The right-hander throws three secondary pitches that have plus-potential, but he’s yet to fully command them.

In 26 starts in the minors, he’s 6-7 with a 3.74 ERA. He’s struck out 147 hitters in 122.2 innings of work.

He’s currently on the Dodgers Double-A team in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On the offensive side of things, The Dodgers have a center fielder and second-baseman/outfielder that would certainly peak the interest of the Rangers.

gettyimages 622126588 Rangers Targets In A Yu Darvish Trade

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 10: Outfielder Alex Verdugo #27 of Mexico hits a RBI double in the fourth inning during the international friendly match between Japan and Mexico at the Tokyo Dome on November 10, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

Alex Verdugo (#35) and Willie Calhoun (#74) are names surely to come up in a possible deal for Darvish.

Verdugo, a second-round selection out of high school in 2014, is hitting .328 to go along with 4 home runs and 51 RBI in 341 at-bats at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

MLB.com says the left-handed hitter has a “line-drive approach” and “excels at recognizing pitches, managing the strike zone and squaring up the ball.”

gettyimages 545972288 Rangers Targets In A Yu Darvish Trade

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 10: Willie Calhoun #11 of the U.S. Team looks on prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Calhoun, 22, was selected in the 4th round of the 2015 draft out of Yavapai College in Arizona.

According to MLB.com, Calhoun “has a quick bat and a knack for making contact, and he might do even more damage once he learns to wait a little better for pitches he can drive. He could be a .280 hitter with 20 or more homers per season at his peak.”

The 20 home runs would be good for a second-baseman, however, Calhoun isn’t great defensively and has already started getting action in left field.

Calhoun is hitting .302 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 364 at-bats at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

On Friday morning, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reported that the Dodgers weren’t offering what the Rangers wanted in return for Darvish.

I suspect that means Texas is wanting at least one of these four prospects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch