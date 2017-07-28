CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Semi Finalists Announced For 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

July 28, 2017 5:51 AM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: Big Tex Choice Awards, Food, fried food, State Fair Of Texas

Get your taste buds ready. This year’s State Fair is fast approaching, and today we’ve got a whole new list of crazy food concoctions to get excited about.

In a first for the Big Tex Choice Awards, they’ll crown three winners this year. Besides the Most Creative award, there will be a Best Taste: Sweet winner and a Best Taste: Savory winner.

The Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony is on Sunday August 27th at Fair Park. Tickets are $100 and will be available online.

Here are all the semi finalists for this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards:

  • Beer Battered Beef JerkyBeer Battered Beef Jerky
  • Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
  • Crawfish Lollipop
  • Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno Ranch
  • Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
  • Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
  • Deep Fried Fruit Loops
  • Deep Fried Reuben
  • Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon’s Breath
  • Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
  • Fat Smooth
  • Fried Arroz Con Pollo
  • Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
  • Fried El Paso
  • Fried Mango Loco
  • Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
  • Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with ‘Not Cho’ Fries
  • Fried Texas Dirt
  • Fried Texas Sheet Cake
  • Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
  • Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
  • Oreo Beer
  • Pinot Noir Popcorn
  • Ramen Grasshopper Cookie
  • Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
  • Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat
  • Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
  • The Tamale Donut
  • Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick
More from Kristin Weisell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch