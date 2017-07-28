Semi Finalists Announced For 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

Get your taste buds ready. This year’s State Fair is fast approaching, and today we’ve got a whole new list of crazy food concoctions to get excited about.
In a first for the Big Tex Choice Awards, they’ll crown three winners this year. Besides the Most Creative award, there will be a Best Taste: Sweet winner and a Best Taste: Savory winner.
The Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony is on Sunday August 27th at Fair Park. Tickets are $100 and will be available online.
Here are all the semi finalists for this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards:
- Beer Battered Beef JerkyBeer Battered Beef Jerky
- Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
- Crawfish Lollipop
- Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno Ranch
- Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
- Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
- Deep Fried Fruit Loops
- Deep Fried Reuben
- Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon’s Breath
- Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
- Fat Smooth
- Fried Arroz Con Pollo
- Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
- Fried El Paso
- Fried Mango Loco
- Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
- Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with ‘Not Cho’ Fries
- Fried Texas Dirt
- Fried Texas Sheet Cake
- Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
- Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
- Oreo Beer
- Pinot Noir Popcorn
- Ramen Grasshopper Cookie
- Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
- Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat
- Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
- The Tamale Donut
- Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick