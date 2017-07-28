WATCH LIVE: Summer Baking In The Summer Sun -- Check out how some food items fair in the North Texas heat.

Target Ends NASCAR Sponsorship With Chip Ganassi Racing

July 28, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Chip Ganassi Racing, IndyCar, NASCAR, Sponsorship, Target

Target will leave NASCAR at the end of this season after 16 years with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Target had served as the primary sponsor for Cup driver Kyle Larson since his debut in 2013. The 24-year-old Larson has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR and has two wins and nine top-10 finishes this season.

His success wasn’t enough to keep Target interested in racing. The Minneapolis-based retail giant left Ganassi and IndyCar at the end of last season following a 27-year run.

Target says it will focus it sports sponsorship on soccer.



