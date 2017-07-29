Authorities Allege 14 Arrested Part Of North Texas Drug Ring

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in North Texas say they have arrested 14 people who were part of a ring that sold drugs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said Friday investigators have seized four pounds of methamphetamine, more than 30 pounds of a date rape drug, $14,000 in cash and four guns.

Officials say the investigation began in March after students in Weatherford told a school resource officer that a Weatherford resident was selling large amounts of drugs. Weatherford is located about 60 miles west of Dallas.

The sheriff’s office says all of the seized drugs originated from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

One person is still being sought and more arrests are possible.

Those arrested face various charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity.

Authorities identified the people arrested: Colton Bigham, Ariel Brown, Chelsea Duncan, Coty Franks, Landon Gass, Nicholas Gomez, Michael Higgins, William Johnson, Stephen Lee, Brandon Malaspina, Sue Mobley, Tandyn Moran, Kortney Stepich and Ascencion Vela.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)