3 Firefighters Injured In Hood County Crash

July 29, 2017 5:06 PM
hood e1501365776753 3 Firefighters Injured In Hood County Crash

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A four-vehicle accident in Hood County Saturday afternoon left seven people injured including three firefighters.

Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson confirmed the injuries in the accident along Highway 51, and he says they are all doing okay.

Two people including a female firefighter from the North Hood County Fire Department were transported hospitals via air ambulance.

Five others including two firefighters from the North Hood County Fire Department were transported to Lake Granbury hospital by ground ambulance.

Wilson says all injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Highway 51 north of Granbury at the intersection of Aqua Vista.

Investigators say a black Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Highway 51 and had stopped and signaled to make a left turn onto Laguna Vista. A silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound behind the Ford Escape when it failed to control its speed and struck the back of the Ford Escape, knocking it into the southbound lane.

The Ford Escape was then struck by a North Hood County Volunteer Fire Department truck, which is a Ford truck with a water tank on the back, according to investigators. This crash caused the Ford Escape to be knocked back into the northbound lane which caused it to strike a Toyota Avalon.

Texas DPS says the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was ticketed for failure to control speed.

