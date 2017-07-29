Beltre At 2,999 Hits After Rangers’ 4-0 Loss To Orioles

ARLINGTON (AP) — Adrian Beltre singled to get within one hit of 3,000 for his career in the Texas Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Beltre was 1 for 4, grounding a ball through the left side of the infield for a hit leading off the fourth. He had two chances after that to become the 31st major leaguer with 3,000 hits, but grounded out to short in the sixth and was retired on a double play in the ninth when third baseman Manny Machado made a slick snag on a short-hopper before a sidearm sling to second base.

Kevin Gausman (8-7) went 8 2-3 innings to win his fifth consecutive decision over seven starts. Zach Britton converted his 56th straight save chance, and seventh this season.

Trey Mancini and Caleb Joseph both hit solo homers in the second off Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-1).

