Fort Worth Officers Install AC Unit For Elderly Resident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth resident got to see a side of the police department that she will be forever grateful for, and it’s something she will remember during the Texas heat.

Fort Worth officers were out on patrol responding to call when they found something that’s becoming too common this summer – a homeowner trying to ride out the Texas heat in a house with no air conditioning.

The officers decided to offer some cool relief and install an air conditioning unit in Doris May’s home.

“Officers are always willing to go above and beyond what their call of duty is to get some type of cooling system inside the residence,” said Fort Worth Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

It was over 100 degrees inside May’s home before officers started installing the AC unit.

“It’d rather give then to receive. But you have to have a little humility, so I really appreciate it,” said May.

The department paid for the unit with money collected from a fundraiser earlier this year.

For one officer, this was the 38th time this year he’s been called out to install a window unit.

“So it shows what type of heart these officers have and the empathy that they’re actually showing to the community by giving back,” said Officer Pollozani. “It’s not just about normal police work. This goes above and beyond their call of duty.”