Man Saves 3-Year-Old Grandson Who Fell Into Well

VAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A grandfather saved his three-year-old grandson who fell into a water well Saturday morning, according to the Van Fire Department.
In a Facebook post, the fire department says when it arrived to the scene, they learned a three-year-old boy fell 30 feet into a water well. The well appeared to have a concrete cover, but it was brittle. The child fell into the well when he climbed on the well cover.
The fire department says the boy’s grandfather went into the well and got the boy out safely without injuries. The two were out of the well by the time the fire department had arrived.