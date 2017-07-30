Dallas Homestead Over 110 Years Old Succumbs To Fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A historic, 112-year-old home in far south Dallas was heavily damaged after Dallas Fire-Rescue says an electrical fire burned through the home.

At the Floyd homestead in far south Dallas, heirlooms are everywhere – as painful and plentiful as the memories.

“1846 is when it was settled by my wife’s second great-grandparents. They’re buried up here in the family cemetery,” said James Dodd.

The family says, back in 1891, ancestors donated land for an all-black school. In the early 2000s, Dodd went up against Dallas City Hall after developers wanted to build a massive warehouse district.

However, earlier this week, even firefighters couldn’t save Dodd’s beloved homestead.

“Within minutes, the smoke was so thick and black you couldn’t even see the flames. The only real casualty is my fingers. And I lost my cockatoo,” said Dodd. He says he suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Dodd’s daughter Paula Barnes says her mother is staying with her while her father now calls a camper “home.”

The family spent Sunday hunting for pieces from their past in the rubble. Some important items like Barnes’ grandmother’s washboard and butter churner were spared.

“Oh my. I’m just so grateful my granny’s butter churner survived,” said Barnes as she demonstrated how to use it. “It’s even going to go for us.”

Dodd was able to escape the fire with his life and his loves, such as his pet goose. “My goose is the bright spot in my day,” he said.

Dodd’s pet goose along with his other rescues, like dogs, ducks, a donkey and a horse, are saving him from his sorrow.

“Total loss. Bad luck all the way around, but so many blessings. I’m alive… my wife’s alive. I’m thankful,” said Dodd.

Dodd says his hope is to eventually rebuild. The family has set up a GoFundMe page.