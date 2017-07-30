CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rangers’ Beltre Joins MLB History With 3,000 Hits

UPDATED | July 30, 2017, 3:47PM July 30, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: 3000 Hits, 3000-Hits Club, Adrian Beltre, Texas Rangers
gettyimages 490738272 e1501363611951 Rangers Beltre Joins MLB History With 3,000 Hits

Adrian Beltre (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre has become the 31st player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits.

Beltre became a part of the 3,000-hits club at Globe Life Park in front of Rangers fans Sunday afternoon as the team faced the Baltimore Orioles.

Beltre joins Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki as the only active players to have joined the 3,000-hits club. The list includes MLB legends such as Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays. The MLB has a full list of players with 3,000 hits.

Beltre joined the Rangers in 2011 after spending a year with the Boston Red Sox. He made his MLB debut in 1998 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Beltre is in his 20th big league season. He hit the mark only minutes after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez finished his induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Barring unusual circumstances, getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

