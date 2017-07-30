Rangers’ Beltre Joins MLB History With 3,000 Hits

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre has become the 31st player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits.
Beltre became a part of the 3,000-hits club at Globe Life Park in front of Rangers fans Sunday afternoon as the team faced the Baltimore Orioles.
Beltre joins Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki as the only active players to have joined the 3,000-hits club. The list includes MLB legends such as Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays. The MLB has a full list of players with 3,000 hits.
Beltre joined the Rangers in 2011 after spending a year with the Boston Red Sox. He made his MLB debut in 1998 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Beltre is in his 20th big league season. He hit the mark only minutes after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez finished his induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Barring unusual circumstances, getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall.
