Rangers Trade Lucroy To Rockies For PTBNL

July 30, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, MLB, Texas Rangers, Trade Deadline

By Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The fire sale may have just begun.

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 12: Jonathan Lucroy #25 of the Texas Rangers runs the bases after hitting a two-run homerun against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 12, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers have agreed to trade catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies, the club announced Sunday night.

Texas will receive a player to be named later in the deal.

Lucroy has had an underwhelming stint as a member of the Rangers.  The eight-year veteran only has 4 home runs and 27 RBI in 281 at-bats this season, while his backup, Robinson Chirinos, has 12 home runs and 26 RBI in only 131 at-bats.  The backstop is hitting a career-low .242 and has been rated as one of baseball’s worst pitch framing catchers this season, which is unusual because he was previously one of the best as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rangers acquired Jonathan Lucroy and RP Jeremy Jeffress at last season’s trade deadline in exchange for prospects Lewis Brinson, Luis Ortiz and another minor leaguer.

Brinson and Ortiz were the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the Rangers’ organization prior to being traded.

