Woman Charged For Endangering Child During Street Race

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was arrested on Sunday for endangering a child as she was engaged in a street race on South Central Expressway, police say.
According to police, the 20-year-old woman was in a street race with another vehicle at about 1:10 a.m. at southbound South Central Expressway when she lost control and left the roadway.
Police say the woman’s vehicle rotated on the embankment and struck a wooden telephone pole on the west side of the roadway. A 13-month-old child was unrestrained in the back right seat held by a passenger.
According to police, the child was transported to a hospital with no apparent injuries.
Police say the woman knowingly engaged in the street race and failed to properly secure the infant in a child safety seat. The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is being charged with child endangerment.