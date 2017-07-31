Residents In 2 North Texas Cities Having Problems Reaching 911

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in at least two North Texas cities are having issues reaching 911 this morning. One problem involves a mobile network, the other a citywide outage.

T-Mobile wireless customers in the city of Plano are experiencing problems making 911 calls. Before sunrise Monday a supervisor in the 911-call center said crews were still working to fix the issue.

The problems started around 6:45 Sunday evening, that’s when T-Mobile customers in Plano started getting a “busy” signal when calling 911.

https://twitter.com/cityofplanotx/status/891808430872244224

The city posted messages to Twitter and Facebook Sunday night alerting T-Mobile users that they were “experiencing some issues.”

It was earlier this year when the city of Dallas dealt with its own problems with the T-Mobile network. So-called “ghost calls” were flooding the 911-call center, overwhelming call takers and leaving some people with actual emergencies on hold. It isn’t known if Plano is experiencing the same kind of issue.

As it stands, Plano police are advising anyone who has an emergency and can’t get through to 911 to call the non-emergency number at 972-424-5678.

Residents in Rowlett are also having 911 issues. Around 5 a.m. this morning the police department sent out a tweet that 911 lines in the city were completely down.

https://twitter.com/Rowlett_PD/status/891963204645122049

Rowlett PD public information Officer Cruz Hernandez explained to CBS 11 News that, “Last night about 10 p.m. or so our 911 calls got switched to Garland.” Cruz said when there’s a problem or issue the system automatically routes emergency calls to the neighboring city.

The issue in Rowlett is similar to what happened in Dallas. Cruz said that around 1 a.m. the dispatch center began getting ghost 911 calls. “There was no communication,” he said. “We couldn’t hear them, they couldn’t hear us and there was no data on the screens.”

Anyone in the city of Rowlett in need of police, fire or ambulance assistance is being asked to call 972-412-6201.