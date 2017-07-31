Anthony Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director, exactly 10 days after he was named to the position, according to The New York Times.

The move comes the same day that retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as the new White House chief of staff.

The New York Times first reported the development, which said that Kelly asked Mr. Trump to remove Scaramucci from his role. The report added that Kelly also made clear Monday morning that he’s now in charge.

Scaramucci had previously bragged that he would report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff.

At a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Mr. Trump said, “I predict that General Kelly will go down, in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the great ever. And we’re going to have a good time, but much more importantly, we’re going to work hard and we’re going to make America great again.”

Mr. Trump named Kelly, who had been serving as Homeland Security secretary, to the new role on Friday, replacing Reince Priebus. Priebus said that he had resigned from the position, which he had served in since the inauguration in January.

* This is a breaking news story. Click refresh to get the latest, updated information.

