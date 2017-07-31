Dallas To Host 2018 NHL Draft At American Airlines Center

July 31, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: 2018 NHL Draft, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Dallas Stars, Hockey, NHL, NHL Draft, Texas

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will host the 2018 NHL draft at American Airlines Center.

The NHL and the Stars announced Saturday night that the draft will be Friday-Saturday, June 22-23. The first round will be June 22 and the final six rounds June 23.

Dallas will host the draft for the first time. The franchise is celebrating its 25th season in Texas after leaving Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch