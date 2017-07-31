CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Harvard Sorry Directory Erroneously Said Scaramucci Was Dead

July 31, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Alumni Directory, Anthony Scaramucci, Harvard Law School
gettyimages 820353314 e1501536104446 Harvard Sorry Directory Erroneously Said Scaramucci Was Dead

Anthony Scaramucci (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Law School apologized Monday after its new alumni directory erroneously listed ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as dead.

The directory included an asterisk next to Scaramucci’s name indicating that he had been reported dead since the previous edition was released in 2011.

“Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci,” Harvard Law spokeswoman Michelle Deakin said in a statement. “We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

The directory is published every five years and is available only to alumni of the Ivy League law school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scaramucci, who left his White House post on Monday after only 11 days on the job, is a 1989 graduate of the law school. He also served as an “expert in residence” there in 2012, according to Harvard Law’s website, offering finance and investment advice to students.

He founded the SkyBridge Capital investment fund in 2005 and later served as a senior official for the U.S. Export-Import Bank before being named communications director for the White House on July 21.

Scaramucci shocked many last week with an expletive-laced interview that targeted then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. He later tweeted that he sometimes uses “colorful language” and pledged to refrain.

But on Wednesday, the White House announced his resignation only hours after former Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

