Jaylon Joins Vets In Resting Today; A Preseason Cowboys Game 1 Precursor?

July 31, 2017 5:05 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jaylon Smith, NFL, training camp

By Mike Fisher

OXNARD, Calif. (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys will launch into a second week of training camp workouts here in Oxnard that on Monday afternoon will feature a “veterans’ rest day’’ for six players … and a day off for young Jaylon Smith, too.

Coach Jason Garrett said the same six veterans who rested on the first day of pads last Wednesday will get the same treatment today:  Dez Bryant, Darren McFadden, Sean Lee, Orlando Scandrick, Tyrone Crawford and Jason Witten. The team isn’t locked into those guys being “the six’’ every week, but rather, monitors every player as to the benefits of a day off.

Smith, the second-year middle linebacker getting his first real football action since his massive knee injury 19 months ago at Notre Dame, has been a revelation so far in this camp. But there are obvious reasons to monitor him, too — and to maybe monitor him so closely that he joins veterans on the sideline again when it’s time to play Preseason Game 1 against the Cardinals at Canton for the Hall of Fame Game.

Third-year offensive lineman Chaz Green is expected to miss “a week or so” with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday’s practice, said Garrett, and that’s better news than from Sunday night, when Cowboys officials believed it might be a two-week injury.

Dallas might also be without two other rookies today, receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive back Jourdan Lewis, both working through hamstring issues.

