Monday Is Last Chance For Garland Residents To Apply For Storm Aid

July 31, 2017 10:38 AM By Cameron Fairchild
GARLAND (KRLD) – Today is the deadline for Garland residents who still need help after the deadly storms a year-and-a-half ago, to apply for assistance from the city.

Nearly a dozen people were killed and many injured when tornadoes struck Garland the day after Christmas, 2015. Hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged, and many people are still trying to rebuild. Scott Bollinger is Neighborhood Resources Manager for the city.

“You’d be surprised at the difficulty with insurance, and just with life stages. Some people, their cars were affected. Being able to solve that with your job, and then that can spiral into other financial difficulties.”

Garland Strong funds are still available but people need to get their names in, by 5:00 p.m. today. The funds are provided by local donations and Bollinger says they’ve helped a lot of storm victims make up the difference between what insurance pays, and the actual cost of rebuilding a home, so families can stay in Garland.

The number to apply for Garland Strong funds is 972-246-6011. Affected residents can leave a message if no one answers.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

