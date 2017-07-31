Report: Rangers Trade Yu Darvish To The Dodgers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers have traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers just as time expired on Monday’s trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

Source: Dodgers send Calhoun, Alexy and Davis to Rangers for Yu Darvish. Deal done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017

According to Jeff Passan, the Rangers will receive at second-baseman/outfielder Willie Calhoun and two other prospects in the deal. Calhoun is the Dodgers No. 4 prospect.

A.J. Alexy is a 19-year old RHP RHP Brendon Davis is a 20-year old INF — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) July 31, 2017

Calhoun is the Dodgers No. 4 prospect, Alexy is their No. 17 prospect, and Brendon Davis is their 27th ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

With Texas 5 1/2 games back in the wildcard race, the Rangers ultimately decided to trade their ace.

In his six seasons in Texas, Darvish went 53-39 with a 3.42 ERA, striking out 960 hitters in 782.2 innings pitched.

The right-hander missed the entire 2015 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned to the mound in 2016 and went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA.

Darvish has had an up and down 2017 season to this point. He currently holds a 4.01 ERA, although that number jumped nearly half a point after he allowed 10 earned runs to the Miami Marlins in his most recent start. The Japanese native is 6-9 this season but hasn’t gotten any run support from Rangers’ hitters. The Texas offense averages 3.4 runs per Darvish start, which is tied for the third lowest among qualifying starting pitchers.

