Report: Rangers Trade Reliever Jeffress Back To Milwaukee

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – In the span of less than 24 hours, The Rangers have now traded both players they received from the Milwaukee Brewers at last year’s trade deadline.

Texas traded Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night and have now sent reliever Jeremy Jeffress back to Milwaukee on Monday, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Texas will receive RHP Tayler Scott in the deal.

In 40 appearances with the Brewers Double-A affiliate, Scott is 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA.

Jeffress was acquired with Lucroy in a deal for their No. 2 (Lewis Brinson) and No. 3 prospects (Luis Ortiz).

He went 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA in 39 appearances with Texas this season.

Lucroy was traded for a player to be named later.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.