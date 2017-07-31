White House: Trump To Decide Soon On Ending Health Payments

July 31, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: ACA, Health care, Health Insurance, Obamacare, Politics, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace the nation’s health care law.

It is signaling that President Donald Trump stands ready to end required payments to insurers this week to let “Obamacare implode” and force congressional action.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the president is not accepting that it is “time to move on” after last week’s defeat. She tells “Fox News Sunday” that Trump will make a decision soon on whether to end the insurance payments.

Trump has also called on the Senate not to hold any votes until the repeal effort gets another vote. His budget director, Mick Mulvaney, tells CNN’s “State of the Union” he agrees.

The Senate faces a backlog of executive and judicial nominations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch