15 Things You Didn’t Know About Tasha Stevens

Think you know KRLD anchor Tasha Stevens? Here are 15 things you may not know about her.

1. I was born on December 21st. It was already known that Mama would need a C Section, so the doctor delivered me on the 21st because he wanted me to be born on his anniversary. My original delivery date was in January. After I was born, they brought me to Mama in a Christmas stocking and our picture appeared in the Valdosta, Georgia newspaper.

2. My mother got my name, Tasha, from a character on the 1960’s TV show “I Spy” Season 1, Episode 10 named “Tatia”. My name is Russian and means “Child of Christmas”. My mother was not aware of the meaning until many years later. Crazy how things work out.

3. I appeared in my first high school play at the age of 5. Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge did the play “Ferdinand the Bull” and they needed kids who were small for their age.

4. My first kiss was actually a kiss in a high school play. In 9th grade, I played the role of Sharon McLonergan in Finian’s Rainbow. Sharon had to kiss the character named “Woody”. I think my Daddy almost came out of his seat in the audience during that scene. Lol

5. I have always loved history. My sister and I are members of The Daughters of the American Revolution. In junior high through college, my sister and I worked as tour guides in the Audubon Pilgrimage in Saint Francisville, Louisiana. It is a yearly, spring tour of antebellum homes and gardens. In my early years of doing it, I was not above “altering” the note cards given to me to read. I found some of them boring so I embellished them a bit. One example was an old bank I was assigned to work. My version of the story was the vault was rigged with poison gas to prevent robberies. I don’t think the adults bought it.

6. As a child, we didn’t have a ton of money and we rarely ate out. I remember eating at Pizza Hut for one of my birthdays. McDonald’s was a huge deal for us. I always say mama was ahead of her time where the vegetarian movement is concerned. We rarely ate meat…but it was due to a very tight budget. Spam was big in our house. That really isn’t meat…is it?

7. I love the flavor of peaches, bananas, and tomatoes but I don’t eat them in their natural state. I don’t like the way they feel.

8. I will not walk on wet grass barefoot. It gives me the willys.

9. I rode in the General Lee with the lead stunt driver for the Dukes of Hazard movie filmed in Baton Rouge. He was also the driver in the Jason Bourne movies. It rocked.

10. I must have tap water with no ice in order to eat. In 1994, I was diagnosed with Achalasia. They still are not definite about what causes it, but we do know it is a neurological disorder in which the throat muscles and the muscle that opens into the stomach to allow food to pass, stop working. I drink water to shove the food into my stomach and cold water makes it more difficult. I can actually feel when my food goes down. I cannot drink carbonated drinks and swallowing lettuce, popcorn, and ice cream is a battle.

11. My parents took the first selfie ever on their honeymoon in 1963. 😉

12. If I could go back in time, I would save the life of Abraham Lincoln.

13. If I had a super power, it would be the ability to communicate with animals by speaking to them in their own language and understanding what they say in return. Think Dr.Doolittle. 🙂

14. When I watch scary movies, I cover my ears instead of my eyes. I am more scared by what I hear as opposed to what I see.

15. I can twirl two rifles at the same time. I was Rifle Corps Captain from 10th through 12th grade. It is easier than it looks.