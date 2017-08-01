Apple’s Next Big Leap Might Be Into Augmented Reality

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple is trying to use the iPhone as a springboard into augmented reality, hoping to find new opportunities to reshape society with its trend-setting products.

Most people don’t know or care much about augmented reality, or AR, a fast-developing technology that projects life-like images into real-world settings viewed on a screen.

But Apple has long demonstrated a knack for transforming devices and concepts with limited appeal into mesmerizing products that change people’s lives.

Now many analysts think Apple is poised to do it again, starting with an AR toolkit that will be released in September as part of iOS 11, the next version of the operating system that powers hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads throughout the world.

