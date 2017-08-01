Coppell Police Seek Cyclist Who Exposed Himself

COPPELL (KRLD 1080) – Coppell police are looking for a man they said exposed himself.
It happened on Moore Road Park, according to police.
The man was caught on-camera riding away on a bicycle… and appears to be wearing biking tights and a helmet.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.
Little more about the incident was released at the time o this report.
Anyone with information related to the offense should contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Coppell Police Department at 972.304.3600.