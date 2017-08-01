Demonstrators Call On Fort Worth To Sue State Over New Law

FORT WORTH (CBS11) –Hundreds of demonstrators protesting Texas’ Senate Bill 4 took to the streets in Downtown Fort Worth for a march that ended on the steps of City Hall.

The crowd sounded off in hopes of convincing Fort Worth city leaders to join other cities in Texas in a law suit against SB4.

SB4 goes into effect on September 1 and allows police to inquire about a person’s immigration status during routine police contact.

Jesse Aguilera, who marched Tuesday evening, opposed the legislation and wants Fort Worth city leaders to join in on the lawsuit with other cities.

“The state made a big mistake. The city has got to come in here and join the lawsuit,” said Aguilera.

Dirk Thomas was one of a few counter demonstrators and urged city leaders not to join in the lawsuit and leave SB4 alone.

“It’s about the law and protecting the people,” said Thomas.

Some Fort Worth council members have agreed with the protestors in joining the law suit, but not all.

Council member Carlos Flores has called on the council to vote on whether to join the lawsuit at the next city council meeting on August 15.