DPD Searching For Person Who Shot & Killed Man Riding ATV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating the murder of a man who was gunned down while riding an ATV through the streets of South Oak Cliff.
Officers are still searching for the suspect and they don’t have a description of the person who fired the shots, but investigators are hoping security cameras in the area will help them identify the suspect.
The victim, Dyandre Bowen, was shot dead around 9:30 Monday night at Veterans Drive and 56th Street in Oak Cliff.
According to Dallas police, the victim was riding a 4-wheeler down the street when the suspect, who was riding in a car, got upset with the 36-year-old victim, pulled a weapon and shot him several times. The impact was so forceful that Bowen was knocked him off the ATV.
Officers say the suspect rode away after firing the shots.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the wanted suspect is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3690 or send an email to Detective Jacob White.
That’s road rage to the extreme. Where’s the cops when you need them?