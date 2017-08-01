Fort Worth Man Claims “Weekly Grand” Texas Lottery Prize

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A big payoff for a Fort Worth man who “scratched” his way to a lottery win worth more than $800,000.
George West claimed the top prize of $1,000 per week for 20 years after buying a winning Weekly Grand scratch off ticket. Instead of waiting until 2037 to get his dough, West opted for a cash value, lump payment of $828,089.60.
West bought his winning ticket at the No. 7 Food Mart at 1201 Country Club Lane in Fort Worth. The retailer there is eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the 3rd of five top prizes available in the Weekly Grand game, which offers more than $49 million in total prizes.