Fort Worth Man Claims “Weekly Grand” Texas Lottery Prize

August 1, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Lottery, Lottery Ticket, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission, Weekly Grand

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A big payoff for a Fort Worth man who “scratched” his way to a lottery win worth more than $800,000.

George West claimed the top prize of $1,000 per week for 20 years after buying a winning Weekly Grand scratch off ticket. Instead of waiting until 2037 to get his dough, West opted for a cash value, lump payment of $828,089.60.

weekly grand ticket Fort Worth Man Claims Weekly Grand Texas Lottery Prize

(credit: Texas Lottery)

West bought his winning ticket at the No. 7 Food Mart at 1201 Country Club Lane in Fort Worth. The retailer there is eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the 3rd of five top prizes available in the Weekly Grand game, which offers more than $49 million in total prizes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch