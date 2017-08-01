Mesquite Teams With Residents To Remove ‘Bandit Signs’

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite is enlisting its residents to help get rid of what are known as ‘bandit signs.’ You have likely seen them before — the signs that offer to “buy your junk car” or promise “we’ll buy your house, call this number.”

They are often found along roadsides at busy traffic intersections, or on street signs. And it is illegal for them to be there.

“Most of the time, it’s these businesses that invade our community,” said Mesquite city spokesman Wayne Larson. “Overnight, they come in here and put signs on street corners or utility poles so, when the next day starts, they’re all over the place.”

Mesquite code enforcement officers have been the ones who were ripping down those signs. But now, after residents started to complain, the city is getting those residents involved. They can now tear down ‘bandit signs’ themselves.

“They’ve been very receptive to this new campaign,” added Larson. “They see it as an opportunity to be engaged in a solution to a problem which they brought to our attention themselves.”

People are encouraged to dispose of the signs as long as they can do it safely. “No climbing telephone poles,” said Larson.

A ‘bandit sign’ is classified as one with vague information about a possible business or sale opportunity. This does not include garage sale signs, lost pet signs or political signs.

If you are wondering whether or not you can take down a sign, feel free to check with Mesquite Environmental Code by calling 972-216-6276. Residents can also look on the city’s website, which has an interactive map of the zones where ‘bandit signs’ can be pulled.