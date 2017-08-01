NASCAR Sets Restrictions On Low-Tier Races For Cup Drivers

August 1, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Dash 4 Cash, NASCAR, NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Racing, Restrictions, Xfinity Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR has tightened the restrictions for 2018 on Cup drivers who want to drive in lower-tier race series.

Drivers with more than five years of full-time experience who race for points in the Cup series will be limited to a maximum of seven Xfinity Series races and five races in the Truck Series.

The Cup drivers will be ineligible to compete in the regular-season finale and playoff races in each series, as well as the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series.

It’s a change from the rules put in place for this season that limited Cup drivers with five years of full-time experience to 10 Xfinity races and seven Truck races.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch