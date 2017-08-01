Reward Increased To $8,000 For Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for Texas most wanted sex offender has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture.

63-year-old Manuel Raul Maese is a high-risk offender wanted for indecent exposure and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He has already been convicted of indecency with a child and has six other convictions for indecent exposure.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Maese has connections in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. They have been searching for him since March 2015.

Maese is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds. He has worked as a commercial truck driver in the past. He has also gone by the alias of “Manuel Montalvo”, or “Manny”.

If you have any information call the Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-252-8477. All tips are anonymous.