2 More Dallas County Residents Test Positive For West Nile

RICHARDSON/DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported its third and fourth human cases of West Nile Virus on Tuesday.
A Richardson resident living in the 75081 zip code has tested positive for West Nile according to Dallas County Health And Human Services.
The city said this is the first positive human case of West Nile in a Richardson resident since July 2013.
“The resident recently spent a week in another part of the state during the most likely infectious period but city health workers do plan to spray in the neighborhood around the finding later this week,” a City of Richardson news release stated.
The other case is a resident of the 75231 zip code of Dallas.
Both patients were diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease.
A total of four people in Dallas County have contracted West Nile virus in 2017.