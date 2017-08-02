Allred: Prosecutors Violated Privacy Of Irvin’s Accuser

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Allred: Prosecutors Violated Privacy Of Irvin’s Accuser

August 2, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Gloria Allred, Michael Irvin, NFL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Attorney Gloria Allred blasted Florida prosecutors saying they violated the privacy of her client, who accused Michael Irvin of sexual assault.

gettyimages 801986766 Allred: Prosecutors Violated Privacy Of Irvins Accuser

SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 27: Attorney Gloria Allred, representing Judy Huth, speaks during a trial setting conference of a civil suit against Bill Cosby at the Santa Monica Courthouse on June 27, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. Huth is alleging she was a victim of child sexual abuse when she suffered sexual misconduct by Bill Cosby at the Playboy Mansion at the age of 15. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Allred told a Fort Lauderdale press conference Wednesday the statement issued by Broward County prosecutors last week when they decided not to charge Irvin was “irresponsible.” She’s angry the statement included details of Erica Berg’s prescription and illicit drug use.

The Associated Press does not usually name alleged victims of sexual assault but Allred said the 27-year-old was going public to “protect future victims.”

Berg accused Irvin of assaulting her last March at a Fort Lauderdale hotel. Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to charge Irvin.

Prosecution spokesman Ron Ishoy said the office has to explain fully its decisions not to charge or be accused of not having valid reasons.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch