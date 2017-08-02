RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Denton Parole Officer Arrested, Accused Of Receiving Drugs From Parolee

August 2, 2017 12:18 PM
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton parole officer is in jail, accused of getting hydrocodone pills from a parolee.

52 year old Michael Lee Bush is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance.

bushmichaellee Denton Parole Officer Arrested, Accused Of Receiving Drugs From Parolee

Michael Lee Bush (credit: Denton Police Department)

Investigators say they were tipped off that Bush had been receiving hydrocodone pills from a parolee.  Yesterday he he set up an unscheduled meeting with a parolee in the parking lot of the parole office where he works. So investigators set up from a distance to watch.  They say the parolee gave Bush hydrocodone pills at that meeting.

Bush is in the Denton City Jail awaiting arraignment. Denton Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

