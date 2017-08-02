RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Ex-Texas Border Patrol Agent Gets 11 Years In Child Sex Case

August 2, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Border Patrol, Border patrol agent, Customs and Border Protection, laredo, sexual activity, U.S. Border Patrol

LAREDO (AP) — An ex-Border Patrol agent in South Texas who was caught in a law enforcement sting must serve 11 years in prison for trying to arrange sexual encounters with two girls.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Salvador Contreras was sentenced Tuesday in Laredo. The former senior Border Patrol agent in Del Rio pleaded guilty in March to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Investigators have said Contreras was communicating online with someone he thought was a woman with two daughters, ages 8 and 14, and he sought to have sex with the girls. The woman was an undercover officer.

Contreras was arrested in December when he traveled about 140 miles to Cotulla to meet the juvenile sisters. He resigned following his arrest.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch