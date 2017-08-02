Ex-Texas Border Patrol Agent Gets 11 Years In Child Sex Case

LAREDO (AP) — An ex-Border Patrol agent in South Texas who was caught in a law enforcement sting must serve 11 years in prison for trying to arrange sexual encounters with two girls.
Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Salvador Contreras was sentenced Tuesday in Laredo. The former senior Border Patrol agent in Del Rio pleaded guilty in March to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Investigators have said Contreras was communicating online with someone he thought was a woman with two daughters, ages 8 and 14, and he sought to have sex with the girls. The woman was an undercover officer.
Contreras was arrested in December when he traveled about 140 miles to Cotulla to meet the juvenile sisters. He resigned following his arrest.
