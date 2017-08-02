Family Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A terrifying experience for a West Fort Worth family overnight.

Police say two men broke into a home on Riverbend Drive through an unlocked back door.

One of the robbers forced the father to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw a large amount of money while the other held the rest of the family at gunpoint.

Police said once the first robber returned with the money, the pair took off.

Police tell CBS11, this appeared to be a crime of opportunity.

No family members were hurt, and the robbers are still on the loose.

The family tells CBS11 they left back door open and that’s how burglars got in. They also didn’t have their alarm turned on.

“My husband and I woke up to two men standing by our bed with a gun,” said Cynthia Prostok.

The gunmen ransacked their house in the upscale neighborhood near TCU.

Prostok said her daughter slept through the whole thing.

“We’re very lucky. It could have ended up much worse for us,” Prostok said.

The whole ordeal lasted about a half hour.

“They specifically told us it was the cars in the front that made them chose our house, and they told us that if our door… if they tried the door and it was locked, they wouldn’t have broken in the door.”

Prostok describes the robbers are in their late teens or early 20s. She said they made off with $4,000 in cash and some jewelry.

She says one was aggressive and probably would have shot them, but the second was, in her words, “kind and respectful.”

Police say they be will increasing patrols in the neighborhood.