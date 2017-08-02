CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
House Ethics Panel Clears Texas Rep. Roger Williams

August 2, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Conflict of interest, ethics, House Ethics Committee, Politics, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, Rep. Roger Williams, Texas, transportation bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it is dropping separate investigations against Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas.

Lujan, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was accused of using the House chamber to raise money for campaign purposes during a June 2016 sit-in on gun control.

Williams, an auto dealer, was accused of a conflict of interest in offering a 2015 amendment to a transportation bill that would have benefited auto dealers.

The ethics panel said neither Lujan nor Williams violated House rules, but cautioned that both lawmakers acted in ways where mistakes are possible. The panel urged all House members to seek guidance from the ethics committee when in doubt.

A spokesman for Lujan called the complaint politically motivated and without merit.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a conservative-leaning watchdog group, filed a complaint last year alleging that Lujan and other Democrats violated ethics rules by using the House chamber to raise money for campaign purposes. Specifically, the group said Lujan and others sent campaign emails featuring photos of themselves during the June 2016 sit-in.

The ethics panel found that the emails involving Lujan were sent by a campaign consultant on the congressman’s behalf, adding that there was no evidence that Lujan directed the emails to be sent while on the House floor. The screenshot used in one of the emails violated House rules, the panel said, but there was no evidence Lujan was aware of the decision to use the photo before the fundraising missive was sent out.

Spokesman Joe Shoemaker said the ethics panel “acted appropriately by dismissing the case. Congressman Lujan is committed to abiding by House rules and will continue to do so in the future.”

Williams on Tuesday stood by his decision to offer an amendment to a wide-ranging transportation bill that would have allowed auto dealers to rent out vehicles even if they’re subject to recall.

“This bill would have resulted in unintended consequences that would punish small business owners, employees and consumers,” he said in a statement. “As I knew all along, the committee found no violation of any law, rule or regulation.”

Williams has said the amendment was intended to address recalls aimed at trivial defects, but critics said it would apply more broadly.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics, an outside panel that reviews ethics complaints against House members, said Williams’ personal financial interest in his auto dealership could be perceived as having influenced his decision to offer the amendment.

The ethics panel said Williams should have sought ethics guidance before submitting the amendment and urged him to “take care to avoid creating any impression that he was sponsoring the amendment to benefit himself or his business.”

In Lujan’s case, the ethics panel said “the evolving nature of electronic communications and campaign solicitations” presents “novel issues that are not directly addressed by the House Ethics Manual.” Further guidance on email use is needed, the panel said.

