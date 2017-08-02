IKEA Looking To Hire 300 Workers For New Grand Prairie Store

GRAND PRAIRIE (AP/CBSDFW) – The popular Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA announced that recruitment is now underway for its second Dallas-Fort Worth-area store, opening this Fall.
The new IKEA store in Grand Prairie will be located on the eastern side of State Highway 161 and Mayfield Road, north of Interstate-20.
Company officials say they are looking to hire 300 people to fill various positions at the store.
“We are thrilled to offer interested jobseekers diverse positions with limitless opportunity at a global company known for being a great place to work,” said Matt Hunsicker, store manager. “IKEA offers a variety of positions for different coworkers’ interests so they can enjoy their job and contribute successfully. We believe it is as fun to work at IKEA as it is to shop at IKEA,” explained Hunsicker.
Drawing from the company’s Swedish heritage, IKEA offers family-friendly initiatives and diverse workplace benefits including full medical/dental insurance to coworkers working 20 hours or more per week with eligibility for domestic partners and children.
Online: SeeACareerWithUs.com, and more information about IKEA is available at IKEA-USA.com.