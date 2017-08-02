RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

James Comey Has Book Deal, Publication Set For Next Spring

August 2, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: book deal, Donald Trump, fbi, James Comey, President Trump

NEW YORK (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey has a book deal.

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Comey will write about everything from allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. According to Flatiron, Comey will draw upon his career in government as he writes about “good, ethical leadership” and how it influences “sound decisions.”

The book is currently untitled and scheduled for publication next spring. Trump fired Comey in May and later told NBC News that he was angered by the FBI’s probe into “this Russia thing with

Trump and Russia,” which he called a fake story.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

