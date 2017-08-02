More Than 100 Birds Seized In Texas Cockfighting Bust

LEVELLAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested two men and seized more than 100 birds to break up an alleged cockfighting ring in West Texas.

The Hockey County Sheriff’s Office says both men were charged with felony cockfighting counts following last Friday’s search of property near Levelland. That’s about 25 miles west of Lubbock.

A sheriff’s statement says more than 40 people were detained as officers searched the area. Officials say 37 individuals were cited for misdemeanors related to cockfighting, which is illegal in Texas.

Investigators found a ring set up, bird cages and space for spectators to stand.

Officers seized 107 birds, plus sharp blades that can be attached to the legs of roosters. Five other birds were dead.

A judge will determine the fate of the surviving birds.

