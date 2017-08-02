Older Latin Males Targeted By Armed Robbers In East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for the armed men responsible for ten robberies that happened in July.

Police described the suspects as two black men who are targeting Latin males aged 51 to 78. Two of the victims were shot when they were robbed. Police described the robberies as crimes of opportunity.

“These victims are hard-working, don’t have a lot of money and they’re really putting a hurt on them – not only financially, but emotionally and physically too,” said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

All of the crimes happened between 6:45 a.m. and noon on heavily trafficked (both pedestrian and vehicle) streets.

Police said they’re looking for a 2000 Black Nissan or a Toyota red sedan in connection to the crimes.

The first robbery happened on July 5 and the last happened on the 28th.